The New England Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins crumbled against the Indianapolis Colts, setting up for a showdown against the Pats. With the Patriots versus the Dolphins game scheduled for Week 2, both teams will want to get going after stumbling early. This Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 preview will go into the details of what might happen. Also, the Patriots-Dolphins bold predictions will cover potential highlights for the weekend.

Miami is the favorite against New England, according to FanDuel. Overall, it's tough to see the Fins as the favorites in anything. Their horrible Week 1 performance has left fans stunned. However, history has shown that teams don't always perform consistently, good or bad, from week to week. Moreover, some teams do better against other teams, especially divisional rivals.

This Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 preview offers three bold predictions for what to expect this week. Now, it's time for some Patriots-Dolphins bold predictions for this AFC East showdown in Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa will have a fantastic game

Tua Tagovailoa was one of the Dolphins' players to blame in an ugly loss to the Colts. Unfortunately, he was awful, going 14-for-23 with 114 yards passing while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions in the defeat. It's no secret that Tagovailoa was awful. However, he has bounced back before. More importantly, he has done well recently against the Pats at home.

Tagovailoa went 29-for-40 with 317 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-15 win on November 24, 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium. Before that, he went 30-for-45 with 324 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception on October 29, 2023. Tagovailoa went 23-for-33 with 270 yards and one touchdown on September 11, 2022. Significantly, Tagovailoa is 7-0 against the Patriots throughout his career.

The quarterback has done great work against New England. While he struggled in Week 1, there is reason to believe that he can bounce back. It will be the home opener for the Fins, and that might provide more motivation for Tagovailoa to respond accordingly after a porous outing in Week 1 in Indianapolis.

Drake Maye performs well against the Dolphins

On the other side, Drake Maye will also be looking for his first win of the season. Maye is processing the loss to the Raiders, but it was not a bad performance. Overall, he completed 30-for-46 passes for 287 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The interception was an errant overthrow that sailed over his receiver's head and into the hands of a defender. Yet, there is a chance he can do better.

Maye had similar stats against the Dolphins last season. Notably, he went 22-for-37 for 222 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception while taking four sacks. It was his first and only time facing the Fins, and he was not able to keep up with Tagovailoa. Yet, there is a chance he could do more in this game.

This Miami defense does not look close to the one that was solid in 2024. Moreover, Daniel Jones exploited many weaknesses in the scheme and showed the blueprint for moving the football down the field against the Fins. Maye is still a young quarterback, but he has a chance to make a statement in an AFC East clash with a rival that is also seeking its first win. Maye will shine in Miami this weekend.

The Patriots vs. the Dolphins game will be a rout.

Last season, the Pats defeated the Dolphins 15-10 at Foxboro. But the Fins demolished the Patriots at home. Looking back on the last few matches between the Pats and Fins, that has become a singular pattern that has continued.

The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 34-15 in Miami last season. Before that, the Fins defeated the Pats 31-17 on October 29, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins also routed the Patriots 20-7 on September 11, 2021. Likewise, the Fins won 22-12 over the Pats on December 20, 2020, in Miami.

Ever since Bill Belichick left the organization, the Dolphins have dominated this series. Despite the ugly loss in Week 1, history has shown that teams usually bounce back after blowout losses. The Dolphins are in a weird place where they are not contenders, but are not rebuilding, either. Therefore, it gives more reason to the fact that there is a good chance the Fins could not only bounce back, but dominate the Patriots.

Tagovailoa will bounce back, and the Dolphins will implement a strong running game, led by De'von Achane, to generate some offense. Then, the defense will answer the call and find a way to contain Maye, forcing him into mistakes. While many believe the Patriots could snag this game, it's important to realize that every week is different. The Dolphins will bounce back and rout their division rivals.