Over the last couple of weeks, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been making headlines with his social media posts about Tua Tagovailoa and other things.

Now, he appears to be ducking out of social media with his latest post, using a GIF from NBC's hit sitcom The Office. On Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, Hill posted a GIF of Jim (John Krasinski) quickly lowering his chair in a car, placing him out of view from the camera.

In the context of the show, he is hiding from his ex-girlfriend, Karen (Rashida Jones). Hill didn't post a caption with the GIF, so it's fair to assume he's getting out of the picture in some way.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's recent social media posts have caused a stir

This post comes days after he posted a cryptic GIF following the news that Tagovailoa was being benched by the Dolphins. He posted the iconic GIF of a guy giving the “peace out” hand signal before disappearing.

Does this mean Hill wants out in the wake of Tagovailoa's benching? Or did it mean something else? Only Hill knows the true intention behind the post.

Hill had a disappointing 2025 campaign. He only played in four games, getting injured in the fourth against the New York Jets. Through four games, he had just 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown.

It's unclear what Hill intends to do in 2026. He is heading into his 11th season in the NFL. Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

During his time with the Chiefs, he had an electric connection with Patrick Mahomes. He had more than 4,800 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns through the air after Mahomes took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2018.

He was then traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. Hill still had two great seasons upon his arrival in Miami. He had over 1,700 yards in both 2022 and 2023. 2024 was disappointing, as he didn't top 1,000 yards. Additionally, he only caught six touchdowns.