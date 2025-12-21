With rumors swirling around the Miami Dolphins regarding a bevy of situations, there is no denying that the football world is monitoring the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After Tagovailoa was benched by the Dolphins earlier this week, with Quinn Ewers getting the nod, NFL insider Ian Rapoport looks into what the team is deciding about the quarterback's future.

In what has been a disappointing season for the former fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, it seems as if Miami is ready to move on, especially with the contract that has him fully guaranteed for $55 million next season. Rapoport would say that the expectation is that Tagovailoa “has played his final down” with Miami.

Speaking on NFL Network, Rapoport would also go through the options Miami has and what is their preferred and “most likely” scenario, being that he gets traded while “eating up some of that money.”

“He is still at $55 million fully guaranteed for next year,” Rapoport said. “So the options for how they would move on with him, they could simply cut him and eat $99 million of dead cap split over the next two seasons, like the [Denver] Broncos did with Russell Wilson.”

“They could try to trade him and eat some of that money, that is their preferred option, and maybe, the most likely,” Rapoport continued. “They could also keep him as a highly paid backup, although I would say that is unlikely.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is likely to be back in 2026, though Tua Tagovailoa is not. Where does it stand for Miami? pic.twitter.com/H7dxWxc6gQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2025

This season, Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a league-leading 15 interceptions, leading the Dolphins to a 6-8 record before being benched. It remains to be seen what Tagovailoa's NFL future looks like.