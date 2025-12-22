The Miami Dolphins are searching for answers. While it is too late to salvage their 2025 season, Miami can refocus on 2026 and hope to assess the roster with the offseason looming. One area the team desperately needs to address is the quarterback. Starter Tua Tagovailoa turned into an interception machine this season, putting the former 5th overall pick's future with the team in doubt. His $53 average annual salary aside, the Dolphins decided to bench Tagovailoa entering Week 16 and start rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers in his place.

The polarizing Texas product failed to lead the Dolphins to a win, but that did not stop head coach Mike McDaniel from complementing the rookie a day removed from his first NFL start.

“As much, if not more, than what can be reasonably expected,” McDaniel said via the Sun Sentinel's David Furones. “You want to see the game not be too big for him.”

Article Continues Below

The Dolphins bypassed Zach Wilson, the team's No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, in favor of Ewers. He repaid Miami's brass by completing 20 of his 30 attempts and passing for 260 yards and two interceptions. He failed to reach the endzone in the 45-21 loss to the Bengals, but led three scoring drives.

De'Von Achane capped off the first drive with a 48-yard rushing touchdown. The latter two scoring drives flashed more of Ewers' skillset, completing all seven of his attempts for 128 yards combined. While Miami would prefer Ewers to limit the turnovers, his performance was nothing to scoff at considering the circumstances of their season.