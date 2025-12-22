After a loss where Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel threw praise at the Bengals’ beleaguered defense, the talk of his job security arose again. And Adam Schefter contradicted reports that McDaniel’s job is safe, according to the Pat McAfee Show.

“As for Mike McDaniel, I know that people are saying he’s safe,” Schefter said. “I don’t think they made any decisions there yet about his future. He might be safe, but he might not. I think that is still playing out in real time. And nothing has been decided there, and we’ll see how that plays out over time. Nothing is decided there.”

So Schefter left the door open that the Dolphins could still part ways with the embattled McDaniel.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel struggling to stay in positive light

McDaniel seems to earn some leeway toward the 2026 season when the Dolphins went on a four-game winning streak and stayed on the fringe of the playoff hunt. However, they dropped a game to the Steelers before getting blasted on their home turf by the Bengals.

McDaniel said he's not focusing on the issue of his job security, according to NBC Sports.

“Yeah, I think like I’ve said before, the focus for me as a head coach, as you guys can see, there is plenty to focus on that I don’t spend my time thinking about the job I already have,” McDaniel said, via a transcript from the team. “I try to do it to the best of my ability. I have some work to do to get our third quarters right, and we’re not going to have any time to waste because there will be a hungry Tampa team that we’re going to face in a week. My focus is there. I think everyone depends on me to have my focus there. And that’s where I’ll leave it.”

And unrest showed forth from the Dolphins’ locker room, according to ESPN.

“Everybody needs to hold themselves accountable,” Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “We’ve been in this same position all year. We have to figure out a way and hold ourselves to a higher standard. We’ve got two games to figure it out.”

Of course, he didn’t mention McDaniel by name. But everybody is everybody, right? And the standard seems to have shifted for the Dolphins in recent times. There doesn’t seem to be a strong arrow pointing toward the future.