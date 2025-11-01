The Miami Dolphins are already undergoing big changes amid their 2-7 start to the 2025-26 season, and more could be coming soon. The organization will consider offers for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Following the decision to fire general manager Chris Grier, the Dolphins are leaving the door open for a blockbuster deal. They are not fully committed to a rebuild, however. It will take a steep price to part ways with the dynamic pass-catcher. Even so, the team appears willing to have those conversations.

Waddle has 41 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns this season and has surpassed 90 yards in three of his last five games. He is one of the few sources of comfort for a fan base that is growing increasingly impatient with the franchise. Parting ways with a homegrown talent is rarely easy, but trading the speedster could potentially net Miami assets it can use to get back on its feet.

The Dolphins are still interested in retaining Waddle, per Rapoport, but they will listen to an offer that “blows them away.” Miami signed the former Alabama star to a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension in May of 2024, in the hopes of solidifying him as a key component of its future. Losing has a way of changing plans, however. There is also no telling how Grier's successor values the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Super Bowl contenders or WR-needy teams could be willing to make it worth the Dolphins' while. Let the bidding war begin. Miami has a few days left to decide if it wishes to proceed with Jaylen Waddle. The 26-year-old is among the biggest names that could realistically be shipped elsewhere at the trade deadline.