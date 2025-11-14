NBA star Draymond Green explained why NFL coach Jon Gruden should be in the picture when it comes developing New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants are coming off the heels of firing head coach Brian Daboll. Despite making the playoffs in 2022 that includes an appearance in the NFC Divisional Round, the New York squad has suffered multiple losing seasons that ultimately led to the end of Daboll's stint.

Green appeared on a Nov. 13 episode of The Shultz Report with NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The veteran NBA star named Gruden as his bold move to approaching the head coaching situation within the New York organization.

“He's supposed to be great with quarterbacks, but more importantly, he can handle what comes with New York. He got the demeanor; I think New York natives will love him. I think they should hire Jon Gruden. You don't want to go with someone that hasn't had experience, because they're not in a position to like swing like you've been swinging now. But like, you know these guys that don't really have the resume as head coaches, you don't really have that luxury right now. You kind of need a sure thing. The point is, Gruden has success. Gruden is a Super Bowl champion,” Green said.

Draymond Green thinks the #Giants should make a big, bold move at head coach. His idea: Jon Gruden — under the New York lights — paired with a big-time QB talent in Jaxson Dart. Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/SxHWx6fnSN pic.twitter.com/GVstbTAAtT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 13, 2025

What lies ahead for Jaxson Dart, Giants

It's certainly a bold choice for Draymond Green when it comes to looking at Jon Gruden as a potential candidate for the Giants to help Jaxson Dart.

Gruden's last head coaching gig was with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2018 to 2021. That stint ended with a 22-31 record on top of no playoff appearances, a far cry from his successful years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002 to 2008. He won a Super Bowl with them during the 2002 season, something that's been far away from him since.

Jaxson Dart has showcased plenty of promise throughout his rookie campaign despite New York's struggles. In the seven starts he had, he's completed 128 passes for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also added 57 rushes for 317 yards and seven scores on the ground.

New York has a 2-8 record on the season, being at the bottom of the NFC East Division standings. They are behind the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at last place. They are behind the New Orleans Saints and Commanders and the rest of the conference.

The Giants will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.