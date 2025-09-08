The Miami Dolphins fell flat on their faces in Week 1. It was a tough scene as the Dolphins lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 33-8. There were plenty of areas of concern for Miami, most notably three turnovers by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

After the game, Tagovailoa was asked about his turnovers coming “in bunches,” and the Dolphins quarterback seemed bothered by it.

“I wouldn’t say I’m pressing. I would say it’s part of the game,” Tagovailoa said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “You obviously don’t want to turn the ball over. I thought that was a wild comment, that I turn the ball over in bunches. That’s crazy. It just so happened that’s what happened today, it was what it was. Got to move forward from that, can’t make those same mistakes.”

As it turns out, Tagovailoa does turn it over in bunches, as Omar Kelly of The Miami Herald noted on X.

“Today was the 7th time Tua has committed at least 3 turnovers in a game since 2020 according to ESPN research. Only QB to do it more in the same time span is Trevor Lawrence (8). Tua has lost a fumble & thrown multiple interceptions 4 times, and done in it 2 of his last 3 games.”

Still, Tagovailoa didn't seem happy abut the bunches comment. At the end of the day, however, the signal-caller knows he has to play better, as he spoke about the Dolphins' Week 1 loss.

“The way we lost? Nobody pays, none of the fans pay to go watch the Miami Dolphins put up 8 points and to watch the other team drop 30 on them. A lot of things we have to look at. We have to look in the mirror. It starts with me,” Tagovailoa said.

In 2024, Tagovailoa had 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games, including a three-interception game on December 15 against the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins next face off against the New England Patriots in Miami in Week 2.