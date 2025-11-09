The Miami Dolphins put on a show this week against the Buffalo Bills, as they won in convincing fashion. The final score was 30-13, and that's what it felt like from the beginning of the game until the end, as the Bills didn't have an answer for anything the Dolphins threw at them.

The Dolphins wanted to make sure to put the game away early in the fourth quarter, and that's what they did with De'Von Achane leading the way. First, Achane broke off for a 59-yard touchdown, and later on in the quarter, he went off for a 35-yard touchdown. He finished the game with 174 yards and two touchdowns.

There had been a lot of noise surrounding the Dolphins this past week as the deadline approached, and many thought the team could be broken up after how they haven't played well this season. After this game, Achane spoke about those rumors and seemed happy that he, or Jaylen Waddle, wasn't shipped away.

“I want to be here. I’m glad neither one of us is gone,” Achane said via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.

Article Continues Below

Before Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending injury, the Dolphins were seen as having one of the fastest skill position groups with him, Waddle, and Achane. They weren't able to turn that into wins, which is why they have the record they do. At the same time, they still feel like they have the talent to do stuff like they did this week against the Bills.

“This is no shock to us,” Achane said.

This could be a step in the right direction for the Dolphins, or they could find themselves doing what they've done for most of this season. The hope is that they stick to the former, and it's obvious they have what it takes to do so.