The disastrous Miami Dolphins’ loss had Tyreek Hill up in arms. And it wasn’t a good day for Tua Tagovailoa. Furthermore, the quarterback said he knows fans don’t pay for the garbage they saw, according to a post on X by Joe Schad.

“Tua: “The way we lost? Nobody pays, none of the fans pay to go watch the Miami Dolphins put up 8 points and to watch the other team drop 30 on them. A lot of things we have to look at. We have to look in the mirror. It starts with me.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has seen better days

With Daniel Jones shining for the Colts, Tagovailoa could not keep pace. He went 14 of 23 for 114 yards with two interceptions. Also, he lost a fumble on one of his three sacks.

Tagovailoa said the Dolphins need a major regroup, according to posts on X by Schad.

“Tua: We want to make sure we get this right. So that this never happens again. We don't want to overreact. We don't want to underreact.”

It was his worst day with Miami, according to sun-sentinel.com.

“His 14 completions in 23 passes for 114 yards don’t tell how bad it was,” Dave Hyde wrote. “He had two turnovers — an interception and fumble — over three first-half plays. He opened the second half with another interception. Those turnovers became 17 Indianapolis points. He was sacked three times in the first half, once when he, in some form, didn’t recognize a blitzing cornerback, and another time when he seemed to be scrambling in mud, he was so slow.

“That just gets to his passing: Five of seven for 42 yards in the first half when Indy sealed the game. His worst day? He had a four-turnover day in Houston in December. And he has had five other three-turnover games in his career. But considering this was an opener against a mediocre Indy team in his sixth season, it doesn’t get worse than this.”