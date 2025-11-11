Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is on the hot seat after they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 10-7, at Lambeau Field on Monday.

They fell to 5-3-1, including 3-2 at home, as they failed to convert on their final drive.

Fans have become displeased with LaFeur's performance, with many urging the front office to fire him.

Amid the clamor for his exit, the 46-year-old coach remained pragmatic.

“I’ll leave that for everybody else to decide,” said LaFleur in the postgame conference, as shared by Cheesehead TV on X.

“You’re always coaching for everything in this league. That’s just my mindset. You can’t ever exhale. You’ve got to always be pushing, and that will be my mindset until they tell me not to coach anymore.”

Matt LaFleur on his job status in Green Bay: “I’ll leave that for everybody else to decide.” “You’re always coaching for everything in this league. That’s just my mindset. You can’t ever exhale. You’ve got to always be pushing… And that will be my mindset until they tell me… pic.twitter.com/vVgU51sHnw — CheeseheadTV 🧀 (@cheeseheadtv) November 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Packers couldn't pull off the win versus the Eagles despite their defense playing well. They didn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter, with Josh Jacobs scoring on a six-yard rush.

Jordan Love, who went 20-of-36 for 176 yards, failed to lead Green Bay in the final drive, throwing two incompletions. Brandon McManus had a last-gasp attempt to send the game into overtime, but his kick from 64 yards fell short as time expired.

LaFleur is under contract with the Packers through the end of next season and is reportedly earning $5 million per year.

With the New York Giants firing coach Brian Daboll on Monday, LaFleur must be feeling the pressure to do better. He led the Packers to back-to-back appearances in the NFC Championship Game in 2019 and 2020 but has since struggled to steer them to deep runs in the playoffs.

He has an overall record of 72-36-1.