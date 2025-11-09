The 2025 NFL trade deadline absolutely lived up to the hype. Miami got involved in the action, trading edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to Philadelphia on Monday. But there was one player who could have been moved if the Dolphins had not placed such a high asking price on him.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained that the Dolphins received plenty of trade interest in running back De'Von Achane.

“While the focus publicly was on Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Jaylen Waddle, sources say the Dolphins received significant interest in running back De'Von Achane,” Rapoport wrote on Saturday. “It seems the speedy 24-year-old generated as many phone calls as anyone, with Miami [setting] a second-round pick and more as the price.”

The Dolphins wanted to get some great value out of the third-year running back. It is unsurprising that most teams did not want to give up a premium pick for him.

“That never came, thanks in part to Achane being in a contract year and due for a significant pay day,” Rapoport added. “But there was plenty of intrigue for Achane.”

Achane could be a name to watch on the trade market this offseason.

Dan Orlovsky calls Dolphins “biggest loser” of NFL trade deadline

Many Dolphins fans believe the team should have been bigger sellers at the trade deadline. Apparently Dan Orlovsky agrees with them.

The ESPN analyst explained why he thinks the Dolphins were the biggest losers at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

“My team, that's the biggest loser, I'd say, is the Miami Dolphins,” Orlovsky said on First Take. “You're going nowhere right now. This team is devoid of talent. We've already fired the general manager. You had multiple people that teams wanted on their roster… This team is not 2026 away. This team is so behind when it comes to the top six or seven teams of NFL talent on their roster. They are a team that absolutely, unequivocally needs picks and younger talent. I think the Miami Dolphins only moving Jaelan Phillips is a mistake.”

The future is still murky for the Dolphins. GM Chris Grier is gone, but Mike McDaniel still seems to be Miami's guy at head coach.

Perhaps the Dolphins may make some additional moves this offseason once they have a clearer vision of the future. But for now, they have to finish the regular season.

Dolphins vs. Bills kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.