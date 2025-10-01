Tyreek Hill underwent surgery to repair a dislocated knee that he suffered in Week 4 against the New York Jets. He was injured in the third quarter when his leg was bent after getting tackled out of bounds. All the damage was repaired, and the goal is for the wide receiver to be ready for the beginning of next season.

Hill gave an update on how his surgery went and even added a bible verse.

“Surgery went great. Romans 8:18, ‘For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us,'” Hill wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With Hill going down, the Dolphins will now have to go on without their top receiver, but they have some players who will step up in his absence. One of those players is Jaylen Waddle, who was already playing well this season, and will get more opportunities now as the WR1.

Another player who stepped up against the Jets was Darren Waller, who played in his first game for the Dolphins this season. He was able to score two touchdowns in his debut, and there may be more chances for him to do so.

“I feel like there will be a lot of guys in the receiver room that will have more opportunities to make plays. I have faith in them, especially from what I've seen over camp and the first few weeks,” Waller said via Brad Crawford of CBSSports. “Football is a game and a business where you got to move forward. There is no replacing [Hill], but I feel like we got guys that can get the job done.”

For now, the Dolphins are going to have to get in a rhythm as they're currently 1-3, and a string of good games can help get them back to where they want to be.