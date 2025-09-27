The Miami Dolphins are currently in disarray after three weeks. A 0-3 start to their 2025 campaign undersells just how bad the team has been this season. The offense, in particular, is under fire. The once-explosive offense has been largely neutralized, often due to unforced errors from the team.

That offense will get a little boost in Week 4 against the New York Jets. The Dolphins signed tight end Darren Waller after the latter came back from a brief retirement. After being inactive for the first three weeks of the season, Miami is activating the former All-Pro tight end for their Week 4 game.

“#Dolphins TE Darren Waller is set to make his debut Monday night against the #Jets, coach Mike McDaniel said,” Tom Pelissero reports.

Waller should quite easily fit in for the Dolphins in Week 4. Julian Hill (one reception, four yards) and Tanner Conner (three catches, 11 yards) have been unimpressive this season. This opens up an opportunity for Waller to cement himself as the team's best tight end.

That being said, expecting big things from Waller out of the gate is not a good idea. For one, Waller is coming off a one-year hiatus from football. The Dolphins tight end retired before the 2024 season, only coming back this offseason. He last played for the Giants in 2023, catching 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown. Waller is also 33 years old, which is old in NFL ages.

The Dolphins' offense has been heavily scrutinized in the last few weeks, especially after a lackluster eight-point performance in their Week 1 loss. They fared a little better in the points department against the Buffalo Bills last week, scoring 21 points through four quarters. However, a costly unforced interception by Tua Tagovailoa late in the game cost them a chance to win the game.