The Miami Dolphins’ long-awaited first win of the season came in a bittersweet package. A 27-21 victory over the New York Jets snapped an early losing streak, but the real story of the night was the devastating injury to Tyreek Hill.

The superstar wideout was carted off in the third quarter, initially diagnosed with a dislocated knee, before further reports revealed multiple torn ligaments that would require surgery.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Hill’s 2025 season is over, and his availability for 2026 is very much in question. For a franchise built around his speed and explosiveness, the loss is crushing.

On Tuesday, Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus offered fans a glimpse of his client’s recovery journey. Rosenhaus posted a picture from the hospital showing Hill in his bed, flashing a peace sign while surrounded by Rosenhaus himself and his family.

The photo, shared widely across social media and cited by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on X, quickly spread among fans relieved to see Hill smiling despite the circumstances.

Drew Rosenhaus posted this picture of Tyreek Hill in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/kDUnOn9L4S — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 30, 2025

In another one, posted by Hill himself, he gives a thumbs up from bed, captioned “here we go,” along with a peace sign emoji. This symbolic gesture suggests that he is hopeful for an early return to the field.

The image symbolized resilience, reminding everyone that while his road back may be long, Hill’s trademark energy hasn’t dimmed.

For Miami, though, the challenge is sobering. Jaylen Waddle is now tasked with stepping fully into the WR1 role, a transition that will bring both opportunity and immense pressure.

His chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa becomes paramount as defenses inevitably tighten coverage. Head coach Mike McDaniel must also lean more heavily on Puka Nacua and Durham Smythe to fill the offensive void, though no one player can replicate Hill’s game-breaking speed.

What continues to inspire the Dolphins’ locker room is Hill’s message. Before leaving the field on Monday night, he told teammates to “finish strong.”

Waddle later revealed how much that meant in the moment, explaining that Hill’s attitude, even as he was carted away, gave the team strength and focus. That phrase has since echoed as a rallying cry for a group trying to turn around a 1-3 start.

Miami now faces the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, searching not just for momentum, but for a new offensive identity. Hill’s smile from the hospital bed is a reminder that leadership extends far beyond the field.

Even sidelined, his presence continues to shape the Dolphins’ spirit.