The Miami Dolphins have had a busy offseason thus far, firing head coach Mike McDaniel and bringing in Jeff Hafley to fill the role. Still, the biggest question heading into next season for Miami revolves around the quarterback position, with veteran Tua Tagovailoa having been benched down the stretch of the 2025 season due to his poor play.

Recently, Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan sat down with NFL insider Tom Pelissero at the NFL Combine to speak on the team's state of mind as it pertains to a potential Tagovailoa trade.

“I think anytime there’s a quarterback in play, you have a chance,” he said, per Pelissero's account on X, formerly Twitter. “It's the most important position in professional sports. Tua has accomplished a lot in this league. He's been a good player in this league. I think that's intriguing to teams. Who's to say where it will go? We've had some productive conversations.”

Sullivan didn't specify specific teams or players that the Dolphins might be targeting in a deal for the former first-round pick out of Alabama, but it's clear that the team is entertaining options when it comes to moving off of their once-franchise quarterback.

As Sullivan mentioned, Tagovailoa has had some success in the NFL, at one point leading a record-breaking Dolphins' offensive attack to open up the 2023 season. However, the former Alabama star has dealt with numerous concussion scares in the years since then, at one point threatening to end his NFL career altogether, and although he was able to stay healthy last year, he did not look like quite the same player.

The Dolphins don't currently have a great fallback option on the quarterback front if they were to move in another direction, although they do own the number 11 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in late April.