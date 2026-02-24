The Miami Dolphins are initiating a massive transformation as they enter a rebuilding cycle under new head coach Jeff Hafley. After parting ways with prominent veterans like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb to address major financial hurdles, the front office is now reportedly considering a move involving safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

With the franchise also evaluating the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it has become evident that the current leadership wants to resolve these high-stakes personnel decisions quickly. Fitzpatrick, a five-time Pro Bowler, returned to Miami last year, but his age and expiring contract mean he no longer aligns with the team's defensive timeline.

General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan recently addressed the intensifying rumors surrounding the star defensive back.

Marcel Louis-Jacques reported on X that the Dolphins are officially listening to trade proposals for Fitzpatrick, with Sullivan noting that everything is currently on the table regarding his status.

Since the safety is set to turn 30 during the upcoming 2026 season and is in the final year of his current deal, the organization is testing the market to secure the best possible return before the new league year starts in March.

Financial experts suggest that Fitzpatrick holds a contract that the Dolphins must scrutinize immediately to facilitate their roster overhaul.

This strategy highlights Miami's commitment to balancing the books and moving on from expensive veteran deals that no longer serve its long-term goals.

While trading a player of Fitzpatrick's caliber would only provide around $5.85 million in immediate cap savings, it represents a definitive step toward the new regime's vision.

Dolphins fans can expect a highly active offseason as the front office works to redefine the roster for the 2026 campaign.