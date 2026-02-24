With the Miami Dolphins in the midst of the 2026 offseason, the team has already made some big moves, though there have been cuts to stars such as Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb. As rumors surround the Dolphins this offseason, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan spoke about the moves in the lead-up to the NFL Combine.

Sullivan is the figurehead, along with new head coach Jeff Hafley, for Miami's new regime after Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel were fired. With the team seemingly going through a rebuild, Hafley spoke first about cutting Hill, who was a dynamite receiver for the team, but with his severe injurym age, and other factors, it was time to move on.

“I mean, I think the first thing I would say when it comes to Tyreek Hill in particular, marvelous player, right? One of one, Hall of Fame caliber, very, very appreciative of what he accomplished here in Miami,” Sullivan said, according to David Furones. “I think when you look at just where we were as a salary cap, obviously, he's dealing with an injury right now, his age, it just made sense for us to move on down the road. He was very understanding; he could not have been more professional in our phone call.”

Hill has been with the franchise for the last four seasons and was electric in his connection with Tua Tagovailoa, even recording over 1,700 yards in 2022 and 2023, though production dipped after.

Jon-Eric Sullivan on Bradley Chubb and the Dolphins' approach

The Dolphins also cut the star defensive lineman in Chubb, who is sure to attract a lot of teams in the offseason, as Sullivan would shout out the time he spent with the team. Besides talking about Chubb, who recorded 22 sacks with Miami, Sullivan also expressed how the Dolphins need to “get younger and cheaper.”

“And then with Chubb, you know, kind of along the same lines, very good player, accomplished a lot of really good things,” Sullivan said. “There's just salary cap implications where we kind of need to get, not kind of, we need to get younger and cheaper, and those were some avenues for us to do that. But very good players here, very appreciative of what they did while they were with the Dolphins.”

At any rate, Sullivan and Miami look to shape the team for further success in the future.