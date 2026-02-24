With the Miami Dolphins in the midst of the 2026 offseason, there's no denying that the team has been hard at work in finding a new direction for the team, as proven by the news of cuts to Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and more. Now, rumors surrounding the Dolphins have centered on Tua Tagovailoa, as new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has given some insight into the quarterback's future.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Sullivan would say that “everything is on the table” when it comes to Tagovailoa, though saying that the quarterback's side has not signaled if he wants to stay with the team or not.

“Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said ‘everything is on the table' with QB Tua Tagovailoa,” Louis-Jacques wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This has been communicated to Tua and his reps, who confirmed Tua plans to continue playing but didn’t outright express interest in doing so in Miami: ‘They have not, in particular, said he wants to stay.'”

“To clarify — Jon-Eric Sullivan said Tua’s reps told him he wants to continue playing, and that they didn’t particularly say he wanted to remain in Miami,” Louis-Jacques wrote in a later post.

All signs seem to have pointed to a breakup in the relationship between Miami and Tagovailoa, though how it happens is still up in the air; the team prefers a trade.

The Dolphins could just cut Tua Tagovailoa if a trade doesn't pan out

While the rumors around the Dolphins and Tagovailoa will continue throughout the offseason until they reach a finality, if a trade doesn't pan out, the team would cut him, though they'd have to eat some money. Mike Florio would speak about Miami taking in the $99.2 million in dead money, though that can split that number with the next two seasons if it has a post-June 1 designation.

At any rate, there's no denying that Miami is ushering in the next era under Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley, with the franchise moving on from key players. It remains to be seen what happens with Tagovailoa's future playing football.