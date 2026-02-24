The Miami Dolphins are ready to make some massive changes this offseason. Miami already hired Jeff Hafley at head coach and proceeded to cut multiple veteran players including Tyreek Hill on February 16th. The team's new general manager opened up about one popular free agent who could land with the Dolphins this offseason.

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan heaped praise on his former quarterback Malik Willis ahead of NFL free agency in March. He declared that every quarterback-needy team will be interested in him.

“Any team in a quarterback-needy situation that tells you they’re not talking about Malik Willis, that would be a lie,” Sullivan said on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV.

Sullivan repeatedly complimented Willis as a person during his remarks. Willis spent two seasons with Sullivan and Hafley in Green Bay, so Miami's leadership group knows him well.

That connection has naturally led some to assume that Willis will follow Hafley and Sullivan to Miami during free agency.

Sullivan acknowledged the possibility, but also left the door open to other possibilities.

“We've talked about a lot of free agents, Malik's just one of them,” Sullivan added, per Dolphins reporter David Furones. “We have no idea what that's going to look like in our [quarterback] room. Is it going to be multiple draft picks? Is it going to be a free agent along with Quinn [Ewers]? Who knows. We have so many factors at play, we've got a lot of decision to make as we move through the next couple weeks.”

Article Continues Below

Willis played well in relief of Jordan Love during the 2025 season. He logged 422 passing yards with passing touchdowns in four games played. Willis also added 22 carries for 123 rushing yard and two rushing touchdowns.

The 26-year-old quarterback out of Liberty could make an excellent bridge quarterback for the Dolphins. That is, if they can afford him.

Sullivan suggested it could be possible when asked about potentially cutting Tua Tagovailoa and signing Willis.

“It’s no secret we are restrained salary cap wise,” Sullivan said, per Dolphins reporter Aaron Schad. “You can get creative and do almost anything. We also need to get back into a healthy salary cap state.”

It will be fascinating to see how the Dolphins approach the quarterback position over the next few months.