The Miami Dolphins are ready to make some big changes this offseason. Miami is mulling over a divorce with QB Tua Tagovailoa as they enter the first year of their rebuild under head coach Jeff Hafley. Now it appears the Dolphins may be willing to trade one of their best defensive players.

The Dolphins have had trade talks with other teams about safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Fitzpatrick is a five-time Pro Bowler who started his career in Miami before being traded to Pittsburgh. But Fitzpatrick found his way back to Miami as part of last offseason's Jalen Ramsey trade.

It should be no surprise that Miami is at least exploring the possibility of trading Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins cut multiple veteran players, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill, to begin their roster overhaul. Miami has a lot of work ahead to balance their books and get rid of bad player contracts. That means almost any player should be available for the right price.

Fitzpatrick also does not fit the timeline for the Dolphins anymore. He will turn 30 years old during the middle of the 2026 season, which puts him towards the end of his career.

He is also in the final year of his current contract. As a result, the Dolphins would need to extend him to keep him in Miami past next season.

Article Continues Below

Fitzpatrick's contract, combined with his impressive resume, should make him an attractive trade candidate for contending teams.

Trading Fitzpatrick is likely more about getting a draft pick, and doing right by a veteran player, than it is about saving money. In fact, the Dolphins would only save $5.85 million in cap space by trading Fitzpatrick.

All of that said, there is nothing to suggest that a trade involving Fitzpatrick is imminent.

NFL teams must wait for the new league year to begin in March before any trade can officially be processed. That's not stopping two teams from agreeing to the terms of a future trade. However, it does incentivize the Dolphins to test the market and attempt to get the best return possible.

A potential Fitzpatrick trade is one more storyline for Dolphins fans to follow in what should be an exciting offseason.