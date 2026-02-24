The Miami Dolphins continue reshaping their power structure. They have hired former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson as Senior Personnel Executive. Robinson should serve as a key voice in personnel strategy. He offers experience from seven seasons running Tennessee’s front office. That's where he built a roster that reached four straight postseasons and an AFC Championship Game.

First reported by Tom Pelissero, the move gives first-year GM Jon-Eric Sullivan a seasoned lieutenant as Miami navigates a pivotal 2026 offseason.

The hire underscores Miami’s philosophical pivot after a turbulent 2025 campaign. The Dolphins finished 7-10. They missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season and triggered sweeping changes. Longtime GM Chris Grier was dismissed in October, and head coach Mike McDaniel was let go in January. Ownership also installed Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley to lead a full reset. On the field, a 1-6 start proved too steep to overcome despite a brief midseason rally. Injuries, including Tyreek Hill’s season-ending setback, and inconsistency at quarterback contributed to a third-place AFC East finish.

Article Continues Below

Now, the Dolphins enter 2026 in deconstruction mode. Quarterback remains the defining question. They have decisions looming on Tua Tagovailoa and the future of Quinn Ewers. Meanwhile, the No. 11 overall pick could be in play for a new signal-caller. Following the departures of high-priced veterans, Miami must replenish talent at wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback, and along the interior offensive line.

By adding Robinson, Sullivan fortifies his war room with experience. For the Dolphins, this is less a splash and more a structural reinforcement aimed at long-term stability.