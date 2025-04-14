The Minnesota Vikings appear to be committed to J.J. McCarthy as the franchise’s quarterback, despite Aaron Rodgers being linked to the team this offseason.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell had confidence in McCarthy heading into last season, prior to his season-ending injury per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“It started showing up more and more,” O’Connell said. “And that’s always a real positive from my perspective, when you can really start stacking coaching points on to things that he’s showing improvement on or ownership of.

“His overall understanding of our offense, the comfort level, even in the reps, whether it was versus the No. 1 defense or in competitive situations in practice, you were starting to see him play faster but under control while still maintaining the principles that we’re coaching.”

Following their decision not to bring Sam Darnold back after the success he had in Minnesota last season, the Vikings had a choice to make about their quarterback situation. That is how Aaron Rodgers became linked to the team.

“This isn’t a team in a reset that can afford to sacrifice games in the name of quarterback rearing. Minnesota won 14 games last year, with a strong core of veterans that have every right to feel like they’re close,” Breer wrote. “That’s why, in the end, the Vikings made bids to keep Sam Darnold first, and then Daniel Jones, to insure the position as best they could. It’s also why they had to consider the idea of Aaron Rodgers.”

The Vikings did end up deciding to go in on McCarthy, showing how much trust they have in him to lead the team.

“It’s also why the decision now to lock in with McCarthy is significant,” Breer wrote. The Vikings’ whole approach this offseason was to not leave their fate to chance. Now it’s up to the 22-year-old to show that by going with him (and, for now, him alone), Minnesota really didn’t.”

McCarthy has the confidence of his teammates ahead of the season.