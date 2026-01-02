While the Minnesota Vikings have been eliminated from the playoffs, they still want to earn an NFC North victory over the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Kevin O'Connell also wants to see what he has in quarterback JJ McCarthy.

O'Connell will get that opportunity, as McCarthy is now the confirmed starter for Week 18, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The quarterback has been dealing with a hand injury that held him out of Week 17.

McCarthy originally picked up the injury in Week 16 against the New York Giants. It appears that a week off has given him enough time to manage the injury. Even with him getting the starting nod, the Vikings will be paying close attention to their quarterback. Pride is one thing, but Minnesota doesn't want to further jeopardize their future.

At the same time, McCarthy must prove that he deserves to be a part of that future. Due to injuries, the quarterback has played in just nine games this season. He has gone 5-4, completing 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Vikings invested heavily in McCarthy when they used the No. 10 pick on him in 2024. Injuries have taken a toll on his development, but Minnesota wants to see return on their investment. The offseason will force some crucial decisions from the franchise in terms of how to handle the quarterback position.

With a strong Week 18, McCarthy could buy himself a longer leash. It won't fix all wounds, but it'd at least end the year with some momentum. Now cleared from his hand injury, McCarthy will get that opportunity against the Packers.