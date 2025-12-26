The Minnesota Vikings got back into the win column with a 23-10 victory over the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. However, it was Max Brosmer playing quarterback.

JJ McCarthy is still working his way back from a hand injury. However, head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't rule out the quarterback making his return in Week 18, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“I look forward to seeing how JJ progresses here early in the week and we'll see if we can have him next week,” O'Connell said.

Even with the win, the Vikings are still eliminated from the playoffs at 8-8. It may be counterintuitive to throw him back into the fire. Still, Minnesota wants to see exactly what they have in their former first-round pick.

Injuries have been no stranger to McCarthy throughout his NFL career. He missed his entire rookie season after tearing his meniscus. In 2025, the quarterback as now dealt with a high ankle sprain, concussion and now hand injury.

Through his first nine starts at the NFL level, McCarthy holds a 5-4 record. He has completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Clearly, those aren't the kind of numbers you want from your franchise quarterback. However, McCarthy is still early into his NFL career. His injuries have undoubtedly put a road block in his development. O'Connell still wants to see if McCarthy could lead the franchise.

A week 18 start would at least give the head coach one last opportunity for evaluation during the 2025 season. But ultimately, Minnesota will be cautious with their quarterback due to their elimination.