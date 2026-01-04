On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hit the field for the final time in the 2025-26 season with a home game against the divisional rival Green Bay Packers. The Packers sat many of their key players for this game with their playoff seating essentially secured, leaving the door open for the Vikings to take a 13-0 lead into the locker room for halftime, but it wasn't all good news for Minnesota on Sunday.

At one point in the game, quarterback JJ McCarthy suffered a hand injury that caused him to leave the game.

Vikings insider Rob Demovsky of The Athletic, who noted that McCarthy was questionable to return, added some additional context to the injury.

“McCarthy was using his left hand to shake hands with teammates on the bench just now, holding his right hand against his midsection,” he reported on X, formerly Twitter.

One video showed McCarthy appearing to apologize to his teammates on the sidelines in NFSW fashion.

JJ McCarthy to Justin Jefferson after he went out of another game: “FU*K… I’m sorry guys, FU*K MAN!!!” 😡 pic.twitter.com/Kw9bCHxx4p — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 4, 2026

Overall, it's been a frustrating year for McCarthy in what was essentially his rookie season in the NFL after missing the entirety of the 2024 season due to an injury.

McCarthy has been in and out of the lineup all year due to various injuries, and when he has played, he hasn't necessarily produced the best results, causing some fans to wonder if the Vikings might explore going in a different direction at the quarterback position this offseason.

Still, the team will hope to hold on for the win against Green Bay and end their season on a high note.