The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers meet for a Week 18 battle to end the regular season. The Vikings are aiming to finish the season above .500 in an up-and-down year. The Packers will be the 7-seed in the NFC in the playoffs next week.

JJ McCarthy has a lot to prove in the NFL. This season-ender could be a big opportunity for him to end the season on a high note. He is trying to overcome a fractured hand, just as Justin Herbert is doing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Thursday, McCarthy was a full participant in practice. McCarthy was limited in practice on Wednesday, so this is a step up and a sign that he will likely play against the Packers.

Last week, head coach Kevin O'Connell left the door open for McCarthy to return in Week 18. He knew there was a chance.

“I look forward to seeing how JJ progresses here early in the week and we'll see if we can have him next week,” O'Connell said.

In nine games this season for “Nine,” he has really struggled. He has just a 33.4 QBR on the year with 1,450 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He adds 174 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.

McCarthy did not play well against the Packers on the road earlier this season. He threw two picks and only passed for 87 yards. The Packers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, even without Micah Parsons. McCarthy must flush away his past games and focus on ending the season on a high note while dealing with a fractured hand.