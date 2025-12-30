Terry Crews is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Whether it’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Hates Chris (a personal favorite), White Chicks, or his current role as host of America's Got Talent, you’d be hard-pressed not to find Crews on your TV screen—or in a movie theater.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Playoffs, Crews has teamed up with General Mills and NFL superstar Justin Jefferson for their new “Tastes Like a Touchdown” campaign.

According to the press release, the campaign highlights a “Spend $30, Get $10” offer on a variety of game-day snacks and meals—perfect no matter which team you’re cheering for.

In the campaign’s hero ad, Jefferson turns up the energy alongside actor and former NFL player Crews as they share their favorite ways to score big savings on brands like Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Old El Paso. What starts as a typical grocery run quickly transforms into a full-blown game-day experience, with Crews channeling his inner coach and Jefferson bringing his signature playmaking flair.

In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints’ Rob Lepelstat, Crews discusses the Tastes Like a Touchdown campaign, Jefferson’s acting chops, the Griddy, how the NFL has evolved since his playing days, the lasting impact of Everybody Hates Chris, and much more.

Interestingly enough, Crews also praises today’s NFL players, calling them better—both physically and mentally—than when he played. This breaks a popular trend of former players trashing today’s stars – including the GOAT Tom Brady, saying there's a lot of “mediocrity” in today's NFL versus when he played.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

RL: Terry, you’re teaming up with General Mills for their new ‘Tastes Like a Touchdown’ campaign alongside Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. What’s this campaign all about?

TC: “First of all, it was so much fun. Being part of this campaign with Justin—especially with it going to be featured so prominently during the [NFL] Playoffs—has been incredible. It’s really about everyone coming together, having fun, and watching the game.

When you look at the NFL now, the playoffs are more valuable than ever. There isn’t one definitive team running away with it this year, which means the stakes are higher—the mood, the attention, and the emotions of entire cities rise or fall depending on how their team performs.

As a former player myself, I’ll be honest—I’m in a bit of a midlife crisis, and this stuff feeds me. This is what I need! I can’t play on the field anymore, but being part of something like this is just as good.”

How was it working with Justin? We know he can ball out on the football field, but what about as an actor? How did he do?

“Oh my God—he’s a star, man. He’s a star. I actually said this the other day when I was on Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson: Justin Jefferson is a superstar.

You look at the Griddy and the energy that came with it—he created that. But beyond that, with this campaign, people forget something important: all the acting ability I have now, I learned in the NFL, in the locker room. You know what I mean?

Justin is that dude. He’s funny, he’s likable, he’s a little crazy, he’s energetic, and he’s just a joy to be around. That’s exactly how it was on set. We spent a lot of time talking about the differences between the NFL when I played and where it is now, and I’ve got to say—listening to these guys, I used to think it was as good as it could get back then. But they’re better now. They’re better athletically, they’re better mentally, and they can handle a lot more. They really get what this is.

When we played, there was more wide-eyed wonder. But I look at how grounded Justin is and how well he’s handled everything, and it was just so much fun being around him on set.

And then there were all these incredible General Mills characters—I was honestly starstruck. Buzz, the Honey Nut Cheerios Bee, the Doughboy, Lucky from Lucky Charms—these are the characters I grew up with. It felt like being in a theme park. We were having an absolute blast.”

Did he teach you how to Griddy at all?

“First of all, I don’t want to steal it. If he started pec-popping, I’d be like, ‘Hey, hey—hold on,’ you know what I mean? (laughing). The Griddy is his! So when I got to see the Doughboy do it in the commercial, I thought, this is so legit.

I saw the final edit, and it’s just iconic to watch him do his thing. This man is incredible. He’s a player with great things ahead of him. Like I’ve said before, today’s NFL players are much more well-adjusted to what’s happening now and what’s coming next—and he’s a star, all the way.”

You mentioned your time in the NFL, you played on five different teams over seven years. How would you have done chasing around a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes if you played today?

“These athletes are way better now. They know more, and they do more. One thing that really blew my mind is how much the game has changed around recovery. When I was playing, it wasn’t about recovery at all—you just ran yourself into the ground until you couldn’t do it anymore.

These guys understand that it’s really about the comeback. It’s about rest. We used to do three-a-days, hard-hitting practices. He told me, ‘We don’t even hit during the week.’

I was like, what? That completely blew my mind. I had no idea they didn’t do that. And when you think about preserving your body for an 18-game season—I played in a 16-game season—it all makes sense.

We talked about all of that, and I’ve got nothing but love for these guys. With the playoffs being so important, and being part of a campaign like this, it makes everything feel even more meaningful, because you know all eyes are going to be on it.”

You’ve talked about how football was actually not the end goal for you. So many athletes, their dream is to play in the NFL. But for you, how was football a stepping stone for everything you wanted to accomplish?

“You learn how to face rejection. Being on five teams in seven years is the same thing as auditioning. When you get cut, you have to dust yourself off and keep the same energy you had before—that’s exactly what I carried with me to Hollywood.

Every time I got cut, I came back. Every time I didn’t get a role, I came back. You start to understand that the real game is resilience. If you’re resilient, you can do anything—as long as you keep coming back.

‘No’ is negotiable. It might be no today, but it can be yes tomorrow.”

As I mentioned before, my personal favorite role of yours is Everybody Hates Chris, your character is Julius. He, of course was famous for being very cheap, not spending a lot of money (both laughing), Is there a little Julius in the real-life Terry Crews?

“There’s a WHOLE LOT of Julius in my real life. One thing Julius loved was coupons—and that’s definitely me. I’m the rewards-points guy, the deals guy. This whole campaign is ‘spend $30, get $10 back,’ and honestly, that’s something Julius would absolutely say.

I’m a big shopper. I love going to the grocery store—finding savings, looking at everything on the shelves. I used to do it with my mother when I was a kid. Every two weeks, my father would get paid on a Friday, and that night I’d go grocery shopping with my mom. The same brands I’m representing now were the ones I was putting in the cart back then.

When I think about Julius, it’s the same mindset. He was always looking for the deal. I helped my mother clip coupons every Friday afternoon after school, and then we’d go grocery shopping that night. That’s the American way.

It represents so much of my own history. I’m 57 years old, and I’ve been doing this since I was a kid. When you think about how long these brands, these savings, and these coupons have been part of American life—it really puts everything into perspective.”

You’ve played so many different characters, different roles. When fans come up to you today, what is the one they STILL bring up, the one they still talk to you about?

“It really depends on where I am. If I’m at a football game, it’s usually The Expendables and the action-movie stuff. At church, it’s Everybody Hates Chris. If I’m at the mall or out shopping, it’s White Chicks. At a comedy club, it’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine. When I’m around kids, it’s America’s Got Talent. Wherever I am, it changes based on what the fans connect with.

“I love that I’ve been able to be all things to all people. To make an impact across cultures, ages—even genders—that’s a blessing, man. Every year, girls turn 13 and discover White Chicks, and it’s hilarious. I’ve got kids and grown women coming up to me like, ‘Oh my God—White Chicks!’

“It’s such a fun place to be, and I’m just honored. With Everybody Hates Chris, being that dad figure for so many people around the world—it still means something. The show is still loved. In some places, it’s still the number one show to this day.”

