The Minnesota Vikings headed into the home stretch of the season with a disastrous 4-8 record and they were buried in last place in the NFC North. But instead of accepting their fate and continuing their losing ways, they closed the season with 5 consecutive wins and finished the season with a winning 9-8 record.

The Vikings finished the season in 3rd place in the division and as they closed the season with a 16-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers, their defense dominated the game. The Packers didn't get on the scoreboard against Brian Flores' defense until a token field goal on the last play. That came after veteran safety Harrison Smith came off the field and received an ovation from the fans at U.S. Bank Stadium and was congratulated by his teammates and coaches.

Smith completed his 14th season with the Vikings and it seems likely that he will step way from the NFL and retire. He has been a brilliant defensive leader for the Vikings throughout his career and he hinted broadly before the game that he would head off into retirement.

He said that having a 14-year career is a long run in the NFL, and that he had seen and done everything in that time. Of course, the Vikings have not won the Super Bowl — nor has he been to one.

Smith has had Hall of Fame-type career

Smith was a first-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft. He has been a 6-time Pro Bowl selection, and he also was a first-team All-Pro in 2017.

Smith had 39 interceptions during his career and he returned 4 of those picks for touchdowns. He also had 13 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. He also registered 21.5 sacks from his spot in the secondary as well as 51 tackles for loss.

More than the numbers, Smith is known for his overall knowledge of the game and his expertise on defense. He has been able to direct his teammates to their correct spots on a consistent basis. If he does decide to make a formal retirement announcement, he has a very good chance of gaining entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.