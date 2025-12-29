The Minnesota Vikings will be playing for pride when they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. But they may get one last look at quarterback JJ McCarthy before the season is over.

McCarthy is currently nursing a hand injury that kept him out of Week 17. Still, head coach Kevin O'Connell has been pleased with the quarterback's recovery and isn't ruling him out of the season closer, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“J.J. McCarthy (hairline fracture in hand) is “progressing,” per Kevin O'Connell, and swelling has come down “a little bit,'” Seifert wrote. “Vikings still leaving open the possibility that he could play Sunday vs. Packers.”

McCarthy suffered a hand fracture in the Vikings' Week 16 win over the New York Giants. While the swelling has gone down, Minnesota will be cautious with their quarterback. Especially since he's dealing with a broken bone. If it's deemed too risky for him to play, it seems unlikely the Vikings would have McCarthy out there. But thus far, the quarterback hasn't been ruled out.

O'Connell and company need to see as much of McCarthy as they can entering the offseason. After his rookie season was wiped out due to injuries, the quarterback again struggled to stay on the field in 2025. When he did play, there were highs and lows with a lack of true consistency. Overall, McCarthy has completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

There's a chance McCarthy will have an opportunity to improve on those numbers in Week 18. But it'll all come down to how his hand heals up between now and when innactives are released.