Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have a team two weeks into free agency, and it's hard to figure out when he will make a decision. Recently, there were rumors floating around that the Minnesota Vikings – a team interested in Rodgers – is moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as their QB1 next season.

This means that Rodgers has two options left, which are the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Though it seems like the Vikings moved on because Rodgers was taking too long, that's not affecting how long he still plans to make a decision on where he's playing next season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Nothing related to Minnesota has altered Aaron Rodgers’ timeline. One source monitoring Rodgers’ potential decision about the 2025 season said this morning that the free-agent QB still ‘is in no rush at all,'” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At this point, Rodgers could make a decision a week from now or a month from now, nobody knows what's going to happen next. With not many options out in the market, the Steelers and Giants are probably hoping that Rodgers says something sooner rather than later.

The Steelers seem like the most logical spot for Rodgers because of the pieces they have, and it seems like most quarterbacks thrive in that system. Nonetheless, some of the players on the team are fed up with waiting on Rodgers, most specifically, Cam Heyward.

“Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t, that’s simple, that’s the pitch,” Heyward said on an episode of Not Just Football. “If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers, if you want to be part of it so be it, if you don’t, no skin off my back.”

Heyward thinks that the Steelers are going to be fine with whatever quarterback they pick up, and at this point, it wouldn't be surprising if Russell Wilson returned.