The Minnesota Vikings' ongoing quarterback conundrum this offseason has been as unclear as initially expected. No one had a stern belief that, at this stage going into March, the organization would have made their decision on who would be under center for next season. However, they should've been further along than they currently are in the process. The franchise has pros and cons tabbed for each player after Sam Darnold.

As great as Darnold performed in the 2024-25 NFL campaign, Minnesota would be better served avoiding a massive cap hit at the position where they have solid options. After throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, Darnold's seeking a considerable contract. Which is looking less likely than it did at the end of the season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“While the Vikings are open to Sam Darnold returning, I continue to hear they won't mortgage the future to keep him,” Fowler wrote. “There's not much momentum coming out of the combine that the Vikings will franchise tag Darnold, who should have multiple suitors if available. The Giants, Raiders and Titans are among the logical options. And I'm not totally discounting the Steelers here — not yet, at least. As one high-ranking official with a QB-needy team pointed out to me, Darnold won 14 games for the Vikings in 2024 and is the best option on the market by a wide margin.”

Following his first Pro Bowl campaign, Darnold may have to consider a change of scenery whether he wants to or not.

Vikings' quarterback plan features JJ McCarthy and Daniel Jones

The Vikings are confident that they can have a successful future with their two remaining quarterbacks.

“One possibility that shouldn't be overlooked in Minnesota is re-signing Daniel Jones to pair with J.J. McCarthy, whenever he's ready off his knee injury,” Fowler continued. “People I've spoken to believe that's a real consideration for the team. As was told to me, McCarthy has already proven to the staff he's the franchise quarterback, but the team won't rush his timeline; they want the process to unfold organically, whether he's ready now, in camp or in a future year. Jones would be a potential bridge to that and a cheaper alternative to Darnold.

One more interesting nugget that might mean nothing but is at least noteworthy: The Vikings interviewed Cam Ward at the combine.”

Darnold would be tough to lose after leading Minnesota to a 14-3 record. On the bright side, the team is well-equipped, and prepared for whatever happens.