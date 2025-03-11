It’s an interesting look ahead for the Minnesota Vikings, especially at the quarterback position. Is Aaron Rodgers on their radar? Would they turn back to Kirk Cousins? Regardless, here’s a five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

A 14-3 season ended with a disappointing playoff loss. And the performance in that game probably sent Sam Darnold packing. The Vikings have to wait until pick No. 24 in the draft to get a young player.

And here is what the PFF simulator delivered.

Vikings get DT Walter Nolen in Round 1

This turned out to be a good start for the Vikings. They needed help on the defensive line, and the Mississippi product figures to be a guy who can step in and play soon, according to analysis by Pro Football Network.

“Walter Nolen is an athletic 3-technique defensive tackle, which is a valuable asset in today’s NFL,” PFN wrote. “Combine that with his leap in production in 2024 and his top-notch pedigree, and it’s not hard to see why many are high on him entering the NFL. Although only 21 years old, Nolen has shown improvement as a technician over the years, which has helped him make better use of his freakish combination of speed and power.

“He still has some more development to do, but he has shown that he’s coachable, and that’s an important trait for future success. With an NFL-ready frame and in-game athleticism that’s well above average for his position, Nolen figures to be an early-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gifted young prospects with production at a Power Four level don’t often fall out of the first round.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said the 2025 draft class is loaded on the offensive and defensive lines, according to vikings.com.

“The majority of college football is now such a space game,” O’Connell said. “And everybody always wants to talk about the players who play in space with the ball in hand. Run after catch, the defensive structures that have to play against that. The athleticism of the quarterback continuing to be something that shows up more and more and more, especially at the college level.

“But I think linemen, as well, and that line-of-scrimmage game has also translated to it being a space game (predicated on) athleticism and different movements, and it's more than just power and physicality,” O’Connell said. “I'm in the very initial stages of getting to know this year's group, but I can tell you that there's a lot of versatility in the group.”

The Vikings did not have a pick in Round 2. They traded to get a slot in Round 3.

WR Savion Williams is the choice in Round 3

The Vikings take a chance here as Williams didn’t set the world on fire in 2024. But there’s some promise for the TCU product.

“Savion Williams didn’t have the ideal opportunity to showcase his full potential in TCU’s 2024 offense,” PFN wrote. “But his rare blend of size (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) and athleticism makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in his class. With the right system, his natural ability could make him a standout playmaker at the next level.”

Seems like a bit of a dart throw. The odd thing is Isaiah Bond of Texas could have gone here. If a team wants to take a dart throw in the third round, Bond is probably a better bet than Williams because of his home-run ability.

The Vikings didn’t have a fourth-round pick.

Vikings come away with RB Jarquez Hunter in Round 5

It seemed like a long time to wait for a running back. But because the Vikings re-signed Aaron Jones, perhaps they felt a “project pick” could be the right move. The Auburn product has experience.

“Jarquez Hunter was a four-year starter in college football’s toughest conference,” PFN wrote. “He has excellent vision and awareness between the tackles to recognize open lanes and cut back when needed. Hunter has been a consistently productive receiver throughout his college career despite not being a natural route runner, but he has still shown he can make plays through the passing game.

“(He is) an explosive play creator who can consistently reach the second and third levels of a defense, Hunter has above-average wiggle and elusiveness. He can be difficult to bring down due to his contact balance and lateral quickness. Ball security is inconsistent, and he has seven career fumbles. His pass protection technique still needs some refinement.”

Some ups. Some downs. All in all, not bad for a fifth-round selection.

With its second fifth-round pick, the Vikings grabbed tight end Jackson Hawes of Georgia Tech. He’s no star pass catcher, according to nfldraftbuzz.com.

“NFL scouts searching for the next George Kittle won't find their man in Hawes,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “But teams emphasizing a physical run game will discover a late round gem who can contribute immediately in specific packages.”