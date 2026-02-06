While Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson admitted Sam Darnold would have made the team better in 2025, he said he’s standing behind JJ McCarthy moving forward. However, Aaron Jones shared a sobering take on the team letting Darnold walk, according to a post on X by MySportsUpdate.

“#Vikings RB Aaron Jones says the organization should’ve made it work to keep Sam Darnold last year: “When you got a group of guys behind a QB, and he wants to stay, I think you should try to make it work.”

It seems like damage control isn’t one of the best attributes for the Vikings’ organization. The team seems to be all over the place as Darnold has been a key piece of the Seahawks' run to Super Bowl 60.

Meanwhile, the Vikings went on a late-season run and finished 9-8. But they missed out on the postseason fun.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones coming off subpar season

Jones rushed for only 548 yards in 12 games. It was his lowest season total since his rookie season in 2017. He also scored only two touchdowns, tying his career low.

Article Continues Below

But Jones said the Vikings had enough to go far this year, according to a post on X by VikingzFanPage.

“#Vikings RB Aaron Jones on how different the season would be if Sam Darnold was in Minnesota: “Last year, we only lost to two teams, the Rams and two to the Lions. [Coming back in 2025]. I felt like we had everything we needed (last year), but we are not GMs. That’s outside of us.”

Jones may not stand behind McCarthy for 2026. He mentioned another veteran quarterback he would like to see with Minnesota, according to the Nightcap Podcast via steelersdepot.com.

“I think (Aaron Rodgers has) a lot of ball left,” Jones said. “You see him out there. He looks like he’s having fun. He’s a competitor. I think he comes back. I think he’s got a lot left. You see, at the end of one of the games, he threw a Hail Mary, just flicked his wrist. Seventy (yards). You can’t come out and coach that.”

When asked whether he’d want Rodgers to play in Pittsburgh or Minnesota in 2026, Jones said, “I like him in Minnesota.”