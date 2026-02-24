A former professional football player is calling out the NFL following the death of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Daniel Fehoko, who previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020 to 2022, shared his true feelings amid what is suspected Moore died from a suicide, about the league's intention on mental health. The Vikings wide receiver was “found deceased in the garage of the property of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to TMZ Sports.

“I don’t care, I’m retired I’ll say what I want,” Fehoko posted via X on Sunday, February 22. “These NFL teams come out here and post these mental health awareness posts talking about they care about players ‘don’t be afraid to reach out’ etc. All they care about is what you bring to the table when it’s game day.”

“Most players don’t wanna get help inside the building of an NFL organization because they know you’ll get looked at differently,” Fehoko continued. “You go to a staff member tell em you struggling watch how different they start treating and looking at you. I seen it first hand.”

In addition to playing for the Chargers, Fehoko appeared on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 and was a part of the team at LSU to lead them to national championship in 2020. He officially retired from the NFL in November 2025.

He continued, “I’ll start believing they care about player health when the Owner, GM, & head coach treat everyone on that roster the same from the franchise QB to the janitor. Until then don’t tell me they care cause they posted some hotline number when s*** like this happens.”

Fehoko concluded his message by sharing how he is there to support his fellow athletes.

“I’m here for any of my brothers that just wanna talk and shoot the s***. I love y’all. I care about y’all. I’m here for y’all,” he shared.

Many fans agreed with Fehoko's comments with one writing that there should be some evaultation mandated by the league for the mental health of players.

“The NFL should make mandatory for all NFL teams to give physiological and phsyquiatric care, help and companion to all players that suffer season or career ending injuries, you don’t wait for them to ask for help, football is their life, they lose everything when they get injured,” one fan wrote.

The comment addresses what happened to Moore who season-ending left knee injury during the Vikings preseason.

Rondale Moore dies at age 25

The news of Moore's death made headlines over the weekend, with many NFL stars reaching out, including Indiana Colts' Sauce Gardner, the Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, Buffalo Bills cornerback Darius Slay, and several others.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell also shared a statement following Rondale's death and spoke about how he wants to remember the wide receiver.

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death,” O’Connell said in a statement. “While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career.”

“We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream, and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish,” O’Connell added. “My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news.”

Rondale joined the Vikings during the 2025 offseason and previously played for the Arizona Cardinals.