The Minnesota Vikings have been hit with two sudden passings in 24 hours. First wide receiver Rondale Moore passed away unexpectedly at age 25 Saturday, drawing multiple NFL reactions. Now former defensive back Ronyell Whitaker has passed.

The franchise announced Whitakers death Sunday night. He was 46 years old. His family spoke on his behalf via a news release from the Vikings.

“Ronyell lived a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose. A gifted athlete, he proudly played high school football for Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where his talent, determination and leadership on the field made a lasting impact,” the statement reads.

The statement included: “While many knew him for his athletic accomplishments, those closest to him knew him best for his generous heart, unwavering loyalty and deep love for his family. He was a protector, a mentor and a source of strength and laughter to all who had the blessing of knowing him.”

Vikings mourning Rondale Moore along with Ronyell Whitaker

Again, this is a team processing one other sudden loss.

Article Continues Below

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke out about the sudden loss of his former Minnesota wide receiver.

“He was someone we came to know well and care about deeply,” O'Connell stated via the team. “He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots.”

O'Connell described Moore as “disciplined, dedicated and resilient.” All despite losing consecutive seasons with a knee injury.

Moore died from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his garage.

Whitaker, meanwhile, played 2006 and 2007 with Minnesota. He played in 27 games featuring two starts and tallied 43 tackles for his career.