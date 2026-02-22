Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore shockingly passed on Saturday night. The soon-to-be NFL free agent Moore was only 25. Moore received multiple touching tributes from across the league — including from defenders who faced him one-on-one.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner was one who posted a powerful message on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

make sho y'all checking on y'all strong friends too.. the ones who uplift/make sho everybody else good❤️‍🩹 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 22, 2026

Another NFL cornerback star chimed in: Darius Slay of the Buffalo Bills.

Man U gots to appreciate everyday.. it’s a blessing to wake up🙏🏾 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 22, 2026

Moore had a former teammate become reflective: His ex-Arizona Cardinals teammate JJ Watt.

“Can’t even begin to fathom or process this. There’s just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale,” Watt posted on his X account.

One more high-profile edge rusher shared a moving message: Las Vegas Raiders defender Maxx Crosby by dropping this video:

Moore never got a chance to catch a pass for the Vikings. Still, the Vikings shared their own statement.

We are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of Rondale Moore's sudden passing. Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family and friends during this devastating time. pic.twitter.com/Qi7CY0GGng — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 22, 2026

Moore, despite his string of injuries, leaves behind multiple highlight worthy moments.

College coach of Vikings' Rondale Moore chimes in as well

Moore didn't just impact lives in the NFL, but also at the collegiate level.

His former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm posted a lengthy tribute to the former Boilermakers star.

Moore exploded onto the national scene in 2018: Catching 114 passes for 1,258 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. He never got the chance to match that production the next two seasons, though, as he settled for no more than 35 catches in his next two campaigns. Moore also didn't score a touchdown during the truncated 2020 season.

He became an impact performer for the Cardinals in 2021 as a rookie — grabbing 54 passes for 435 yards. He caught 41 and 40 receptions, respectively, the next two seasons.

Moore, though suffered two devastating knee injuries: One in Aug. 2024 while in Arizona, then another the following year with Minnesota on Aug. 12.

It's not currently known what Moore's cause of death became.