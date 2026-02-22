The cause of death of Rondale Moore has reportedly been revealed. He was 25.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was “found deceased in the garage of the property of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound,” TMZ Sports reports. Since the investigation is still active, the outlet reports that there is no additional information at this time.

The death of Moore followed several tributes from his fellow athletes in the NFL. Indiana Colts' Sauce Gardner shared a message on X, writing,

“make sho y'all checking on y'all strong friends too.. the ones who uplift/make sho everybody else good.”

Buffalo Bills cornerback Darius Slay wrote, “Man U gots to appreciate everyday.. it’s a blessing to wake up.”

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt paid tribute to Moore on X: “Can’t even begin to fathom or process this. There’s just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale.”

Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy also shared his condolences on the NFL star's passing on X: “My prayers go out to Rondale and his family. Rest in paradise, my brother.”

Article Continues Below

Vikings' head coach, Kevin O’Connell, wrote a message via ESPN insider Adam Schefter how he and the team will remember Moore.

“He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots,” O'Connell said. “As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient. Despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career.”

“We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish,” O'Connell added.

O'Connell concluded his message: “My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news.”

Moore did not catch a pass during the regular season with the Vikings. He previously played for the Cardinals and left with 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. Moore suffered major injuries before both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, yet was still seen as a player with a lot of potential and a bright future.