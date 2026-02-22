The Minnesota Vikings received sympathetic messages on Saturday amid the stunning death of Rondale Moore. The free agent wide receiver for Minnesota was only 25. Now head coach Kevin O'Connell has spoken about the tragic passing.

The leader of the Vikings shared this message via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death,” the message begins. “While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply.”

O'Connell then described the characteristics Moore displayed inside the Vikings' facility.

“He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots,” O'Connell said. “As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient. Despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career.”

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell ‘heartbroken' by news

Article Continues Below

O'Connell continued to pour his heart into the lengthy message.

“We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish,” O'Connell said.

The HC ended his note with: “My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news.”

Moore never caught a pass in O'Connell's offense during a regular season game. He arrived to the Vikings with 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns via the Arizona Cardinals.

Moore's former Cards teammate JJ Watt emerged as one of the NFL names who posted heartfelt messages for the WR. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Darius Slay also chimed in.

The former Purdue standout even had another coach reminiscing about him: Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, who called the WR a “complete joy to watch” during their time together at Purdue.