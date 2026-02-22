Earlier this weekend, the NFL world received some sad news when it was announced that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore had passed away. Moore reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Indiana, although the death is still under investigation.

In the hours since the news broke, tributes have been pouring out from across the NFL world, including from Moore's teammate, Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy.

“My prayers go out to Rondale and his family. Rest in paradise, my brother,” wrote McCarthy on X, formerly Twitter.

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez also took to social media with a message.

Mental Health Matters. It's Okay to not be Okay,” wrote Gonzalez on X.

Moore was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft after playing his college football at Purdue. He spent three seasons in Arizona before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

Unfortunately, Moore was not able to play a game with either the Falcons or his next team, the Vikings, having suffered major injuries prior to both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Still, Moore seemed to have bright things ahead of him with Minnesota this year.

“While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply,” wrote Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell in a statement, adding that, “…we are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish.”

Moore was 25 years old.