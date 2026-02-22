Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore passed away Saturday evening, with NFL insider Dianna Russini revealing the stunning news. Moore was only 25 and set to enter NFL free agency.

It's not presently known what Moore's cause of death was.

“The team is still gathering information as details around the situation continue to emerge,” Russini posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Moore last recorded stats with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 — which saw him grab 40 passes for 352 yards. He spent his first three seasons with the NFC West franchise.

Vikings' Rondale Moore passing sparks reactions

National media and fans took to the social media website X, formerly Twitter, to react toward the Moore news.

“Awful news. Rondale Moore was in training camp with the Vikings last summer, and also spent time in previous seasons with the Cardinals and Falcons. He was 25,” posted ESPN NFL insider Kevin Seifert.

Moore's former college football head coach at Purdue Jeff Brohm also reacted. Brohm called Moore “a complete joy to coach” while adding he was the “ultimate competitor.”

Article Continues Below

Kentucky-based TV anchor Kent Taylor of WLKY in Louisville also reflected on Moore.

“RIP Rondale Moore. One of the most electrifying athletes Kentuckiana has ever produced,” Taylor posted.

Another analyst reflected on the electric moments Moore provided during his Purdue days.

“Oh my gosh. Terribly sad. Rondale Moore was one of the most electric athletes I saw covering the Big Ten. Wrote once about he and Wandale Robinson training together and the stories were amazing. Horrible news,” posted Denver Post reporter Parker Gabriel on X.

Moore suffered a devastating knee injury on Aug. 12 before the Vikings' 2025 season. He sustained a similar injury the previous year while with the Cardinals.

He caught 135 career passes for 1,201 yards and scored three touchdowns across three seasons.