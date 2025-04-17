The Minnesota Vikings are currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. Minnesota is coming off of a successful regular season but a flameout in the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams, and has since let quarterback Sam Darnold walk in free agency.

This has opened up rampant speculation about the future of the quarterback position for Minnesota, and whether the team will hand over the reins to 2024 draft pick JJ McCarthy or opt to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency.

One name that has been frequently tied to the Vikings this offseason is former divisional rival Aaron Rodgers. Recently, Rodgers took to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and shut down rumors that he is waiting for the Vikings to make the first move.

Rodgers referenced reports of him “waiting around for the Vikings,” stating, “that's not accurate either. I'm sure there is a lot of sentiment from both Packers fans and maybe even Vikings fans about certain things, but no,” per VikingzFanPage on X.

Rodgers also shed light on where he is in the decision-making process.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. So yeah, retirement still could be a possibility. But right now my focus has been and will continue to be on my personal life,” said Rodgers, per Tom Pelissero on X.

A big decision for the Vikings

The Vikings were arguably the biggest success story in the league during the 2024 regular season, but unfortunately, that did not carry over into the postseason, as the team was eviscerated by the Rams in the playoffs, perhaps making losing Darnold in free agency a bit of an easier pill to swallow.

McCarthy was expected to, at some point, take over as starting quarterback during the 2024 season, but those plans were sidetracked when he suffered an injury before the season began.

While he could certainly gain some valuable wisdom working alongside Aaron Rodgers, it's worth considering whether the Vikings really want to keep their former first round pick on the sidelines for another full season.