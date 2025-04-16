The Minnesota Vikings were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Sam Darnold led Minnesota to a 14-win season, though they crumbled during the first round of the playoffs. Now Sam Darnold is a Seahawk, so the Vikings need to find a different recipe for getting back to the playoffs in 2025. One NFL analyst believes trading down in the 2025 NFL Draft could be a necessary step.

ESPN's Ben Solak encouraged the Vikings to trade down in a recent article. He cited the team's scarcity of draft picks as the main rationale for trading down and acquiring more picks.

“I don't think there's a world in which the Vikings get an A without some substantial trading down,” Solak wrote on Wednesday. “Minnesota has no second-, fourth- or seventh-round picks in this draft, and it is missing next year's fourth and sixth as well.”

Minnesota currently only has four selections during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Vikings spent significant capital last offseason when they traded up for both JJ McCarthy and Dallas Turner during the first round.

Thankfully, the Vikings have a strong roster that does not need much work. Minnesota's biggest needs include a new starting safety to replace Camryn Bynum and upgrading their cornerback room.

The 2025 draft class is deep at several positions. If the Vikings do trade down, they could land multiple starters if the properly maneuver the draft board.

“Trade down. Accumulate future capital. Get a safety,” Solak concluded.

Which teams could be trade partners with the Vikings during the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Vikings could clearly benefit from trading down during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now the question becomes: which teams could become trade partners with the Vikings?

ESPN's Jordan Reid suggested a few options earlier in April.

“Minnesota Vikings. With only four selections in this draft, including no second-rounder, the Vikings have less draft capital than any other team,” Reid wrote. “At No. 24 overall, they could benefit from sliding back to a spot like Buffalo (No. 30) or Kansas City (No. 31) to add extra picks. Minnesota could still fill needs at defensive back or defensive tackle later in Round 1.”

Both the Bills and Chiefs could benefit from just a handful of picks up the board during the first round. They are both AFC contenders and there is plenty of pressure to succeed in 2025.

The Vikings would be wise to take advantage of this pressure to acquire more picks.