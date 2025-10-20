Carson Wentz happens to be dealing with some injury issues ahead of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Wentz has been handling the starting quarterback duties since JJ McCarthy went down with an ankle injury. The veteran quarterback has helped Minnesota stay afloat after four starts, having a 2-2 record.

However, his latest contest against the Philadelphia Eagles had him pick up a left shoulder injury. He and McCarthy both carry limited participation statuses on Monday, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“#Vikings QBs J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Carson Wentz (left shoulder) were both listed as limited on today's estimated injury report ahead of Thursday night's game vs. the Chargers,” Pelissero wrote.

Team reporter Alec Lewis went further into the injury report. He showed a list of the report, which has Andrew Van Ginkel and Xavier Scott among others.

What lies ahead for Carson Wentz, Vikings

The Vikings find themselves in a tough spot with Carson Wentz and JJ McCarthy nursing injuries.

Wentz has been solid in his four starts, completing 95 passes out of 142 attempts for 1,072 yards and five touchdowns and four interceptions. His efforts helped Minnesota get wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns while sustaining losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.

McCarthy has been absent since Week 2 of the season. In the two starts he had, the second-year quarterback completed 24 passes out of 41 attempts for 301 yards and two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Minnesota has a 3-3 record on the season, being at the bottom of the NFC North Division standings. They trail the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at the 12th spot.

The Vikings will continue preparation for their Week 8 matchup against the Chargers. The contest will take place on Oct. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET.