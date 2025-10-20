The Minnesota Vikings suffered a heartbreaking loss on Sunday. Minnesota lost a close game 28-22 against Philadelphia in Week 7, spoiling Carson Wentz's shot at revenge against his former team. The veteran quarterback admitted to a few mistakes he made during Sunday's game.

Wentz made a pair of boneheaded decisions during the second quarter that put the Vikings in a deep hole.

First, Wentz threw a pick-six to Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt, who dropped directly into his throwing lane after the snap. On the next drive, Wentz hurled up a deep pass on second-and-long. The pass was effectively an arm punt, landing in the hands of Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba for yet another interception.

Wentz took credit for his mistakes after the game, particularly that second pick by Mukuba.

“The second one, I was just dumb, trying to make a play,” Wentz said, “Threw it off my back foot. Not a wise decision there.”

Wentz started despite suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5 that continues to bother him. Perhaps the Vikings may finally be ready to hand the reins back to J.J. McCarthy after Wentz's bad game.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell hinted during his postgame remarks that Wentz was to blame for some of the team's failures.

“It just feels like we put ourselves in some of the situations of the football game that we’ve got to clean up,” O’Connell said.

Vikings fans should continue to track their team's quarterback situation throughout the week.

Vikings' T.J. Hockenson furious after crucial touchdown overturned

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson almost made the play of the game late in the fourth quarter.

Hockenson made what looked to be an incredible diving catch in the end zone. That score would have moved the Vikings within four points late in the game.

Unfortunately, New York called in and reversed the call with an expedited review. Hockenson was understandably furious and he let reporters know after the game.

“There was nothing to overturn it,” Hockenson said, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I was out there, I felt it, hands under the ball, snag it, and I don't understand. I don't obviously understand the catch rule at this point.”

Hockenson, and Vikings fans, won't forget about that play for a very long time.

But now Minnesota has to move on and prepare for their next opponent.

Next up for the Vikings is a Week 8 matchup against the Chargers.