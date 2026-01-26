All-time great defensive tackle and Minnesota Vikings legend Alan Page denied a social media claim that he was attending a Minneapolis protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over the weekend. The 1988 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee posted a photo of himself braving the harsh winter conditions on Friday, but on Saturday, someone used the photo to make the aforementioned accusation. He was both displeased and perplexed.

“Why would somebody make that up?” Page said, per The Athletic's Dan Pompei. “I don’t know what it is in the human condition that makes us want to say things that are demonstrably false.”

The 1969 NFL champion, 1971 MVP and five-time First-Team All-Pro was not present for the ICE protests, but he says he understands why social unrest and outrage is filling the city.

“People are in the streets because they are frustrated, in my opinion,” Page said following the recent shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. “And they are frustrated because of this gratuitous violence that isn’t necessary to accomplish whatever the stated goal may be. If the issue is immigration, you don’t need the gratuitous violence. People are upset about it and are sending a message that they think it’s unacceptable.”

Page served as a Minnesota supreme court judge for more than 20 years. He has long been a critic of President Donald Trump but did visit the White House in 2018 to receive the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom award. The 80-year-old Alan Page hopes there are better days ahead in his beloved Minnesota.

“In situations like this, I tend to want to figure out how to shed more light than heat, but I’m finding it difficult to see any light at the end of this tunnel,” he said.