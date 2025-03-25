The Minnesota Vikings have already had an exciting offseason. Minnesota lost out on QB Sam Darnold, who left to join Seattle in free agency. The Vikings instead decided to upgrade the trenches, adding Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, and Will Fries on big contracts. Now rumors are swirling about possibly adding Aaron Rodgers as well.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith shared his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers during a recent interview with Kay Adams.

“I will say, Rodgers has been, I've played against him my whole career,” Harrison said via Up and Adams with Kay Adams on Tuesday. “He's always my favorite quarterback to watch and also my least favorite quarterback because he's very tough to defend.”

The Vikings have recently stated that they plan to move forward with JJ McCarthy at quarterback in 2025. However, some still think he could become a Viking.

“I'm not going to speculate on that,” Harrison continued. “But I have a very great appreciation for him and his talent and how he… some of the throws he would make, I was just like ‘well what do you want us to do?' ”

Adams then asked Smith about what his verbal interactions with Rodgers have been on the football field.

“There's a lot of eye contact honestly,” Harrison said. “Like pre-snap. I would say the funniest one was like the COVID year so it would get quiet. He knew I was trying to disguise something and I was going to come closer to the line of scrimmage. He was under center and took his hands out and [waved at me to come forward]. He was kind of disrespecting me I guess.”

Dianna Russini ‘guesses' Aaron Rodgers will still be a Viking

Some NFL figures are not ready to get up on the idea of Rodgers joining the Vikings.

Dianna Russini speculated that Rodgers could still end up becoming a Viking despite the team's recent lack of interest in him.

“This is a guess! This is a guess! I feel like we just need to emphasize this. I think Aaron Rodgers is going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Russini said Thursday via The Dan Patrick Show.

Russini pointed to some people within the organization wanting Rodgers as part of the rationale for her gut feeling.

She is not alone in her belief.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk explained in a recent article that Rodgers could be the “emergency option” for Minnesota if JJ McCarthy struggles during the team's offseason program.

McCarthy is coming off a season-ending injury, so it stands to reason that he may not be ready to lead the team right away this summer.

It will be interesting to see where Aaron Rodgers eventually lands this offseason.