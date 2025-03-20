The current quarterback market in the NFL seems to be held up one quarterback. Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide where he will play during the 2025 NFL season. Rodgers has received interest from multiple teams, though one NFL insider believes she knows where he'll eventually end up.

Dianna Russini speculated that Rodgers will still end up with his preferred team, the Minnesota Vikings. Russini went out of her way to make it clear that she is guessing and not reporting.

“This is a guess! This is a guess! I feel like we just need to emphasize this. I think Aaron Rodgers is going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Russini said Thursday via The Dan Patrick Show.

Russini said earlier that she believes Rodgers is still holding out hope that Minnesota will change their mind on him.

“The Minnesota Vikings have spent, I’d say the last week and a half or so, having really serious discussions about what this would mean for this team moving forward if they were to bring Aaron Rodgers on,” Russini continued. “You had a lot of people in that building in favor of Rodgers. After watching some film of him and those guys know a lot about him, they have good relationships with Rodgers. So there were certainly many people with Minnesota that believed that bringing Aaron Rodgers in this season was the best thing for the Minnesota Vikings.”

Russini is not alone to caution that Rodgers to the Vikings is still a remote possibility. Mike Florio also explained that Rodgers could still be an “emergency option” if JJ McCarthy struggles during Minnesota's offseason program.

McCarthy is also coming off a season-ending injury, which makes health an important question as well.

“The fact that the Vikings have made the decision to table this. To say okay we want to give JJ McCarthy an opportunity this spring, tells me that Kevin O’Connell has hitched his wagon to JJ McCarthy and believes that this player is the future o the Minnesota Vikings,” Russini concluded. “That he is the absolute best option over a hall of famer in Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers is rumored to have standing offers from the Steelers and Giants. It could make sense that he has not signed a contract with those teams yet because he is holding out hope of a deal with Minnesota.

It will be interesting to see where Rodgers eventually lands. All of the teams involved must be hopeful that he makes his decision before the 2025 NFL Draft.