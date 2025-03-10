The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Sam Darnold reportedly have agreed on a three-year, $100.5 million contract with $55 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seahawks became a very clear fit for Darnold in free agency, and now we know that hey are landing their new starting quarterback. Darnold leaves the Minnesota Vikings after just one very successful year there, with JJ McCarthy seemingly set to take over as the starting quarterback in 2025.

It is a lucrative deal for Darnold, who struggled when he came into the NFL with the New York Jets. He had stops with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Vikings for the 2024 season, and now he lands a starting job and a big contract with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks seemingly have been undergoing a retool, trading away not only Smith, but DK Metcalf as well in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Lockett has also been released. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in line to be the main receiver, and the signing of Darnold signals that the Seahawks are looking to remain competitive in 2025.

After trading Smith, the Seahawks had uncertainty at the quarterback position. They arguably had that uncertainty with Smith, who is well into his 30s. Darnold might not be the elite quarterback any team would love, but he is a younger player who could be a solution for multiple seasons in Seattle, and the organization can grab a younger player in the draft in the next few seasons if there is a player they are interested in.

With Darnold signing, he was the first domino to fall in the quarterback market. Justin Fields landing with the New York Jets was another. We are still waiting on players like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and others. It will be interesting to see where the chips fall.