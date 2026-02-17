As the Minnesota Vikings navigate their offseason, figuring out their quarterback situation will be one of the more pressing assignment. Some believe that looking outside the organization is how Minnesota should address their QB problems.

While the Vikings can look to free agency, they could also turn to the trade market. If the franchise is willing to make a deal, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones offers the perfect fit, argues Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

“There is perhaps no candidate who checks more boxes for what the Vikings are looking for than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones,” Lewis wrote. “He has the pedigree as a former first-rounder. Like former Vikings starter Sam Darnold, he spent a season with Kyle Shanahan in a similar system. Jones pushes the ball over the middle of the field. He anticipates. His guaranteed salary for 2026 is only $1 million. And he has shown an ability to play through injury and win games for a locker room that quickly embraced him.”

The biggest problem Minnesota will be facing is actually landing Jones in a trade. San Francisco has been reluctant to put their backup quarterback on the trade block. If the Vikings truly believe he is the answer, they can offer a deal the 49ers can't refuse. Still, it may be one of Minnesota's more difficult quarterback plans.

Jones impressed over his 11-game run with the 49ers in 2025, going 5-3 over his eight starts. Overall, the quarterback completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Through his entire five-year NFL career, Jones has thrown for 12,741 yards, 67 touchdowns and 50 interceptions.

The Vikings must make a firm decision on whether or not to continue with JJ McCarthy as their starter. If they choose to hit the reset button, Jones may offer their crown jewel at the position.